Exchange Square
Photograph: John Sturrock

A 1.5-acre green space is opening up in the heart of the City

New park just dropped

Written by
Alice Saville
Broadgate is currently one of London’s greyest corners, packed with shiny new tower blocks and precious little nature. But all that’s about to change with the opening of a new public park that’ll quadruple the amount of green space in the area. Its 1.5 acres of land include 420 square metres of verdant lawns for city workers to eat their Pret lunches on, shrubs and trees to breathe essential oxygen into the polluted atmosphere, and even an amphitheatre for extra seating space.

‘But hang on,’ anyone with intimate knowledge of the surrounds of Liverpool Street station might say, ‘Where on earth are they going to put a new park in such a packed area?’ Well, the simple truth is that this new park is in fact a revamp (or ‘regreening’) of the existing Exchange Square, known for creating a thoroughfare between the station, Broadgate, Spitalfields, Moorgate and beyond, as well as hosting pop-ups like Camille Walala’s inflatable Villa Walala

Exchange Square
Photograph: John SturrockThe new lawns in Exchange Square

This project has involved pulling up concrete slabs and replacing them with biodiverse landscaping by a dedicated head gardener, who hopes to lure workers away from their desks with the promise of a bit of certifiably good-for-you natural space. As offices try to encourage their employees away from the dressing gown-clad charms of the wfh lifestyle, it’s a welcome incentive to head back into the City.

