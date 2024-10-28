A banana is going on view at a major London auction house tomorrow, and it could sell for millions

Maurizio Cattelan’s ‘Comedian’ is quite literally just a banana taped to a wall with a bit of duct tape. But when it was first shown, at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019, it caused uproar. People were screaming ‘how can this be art?! It’s just a banana taped to a wall! With duct tape!’ There were tears, fist fights, people weeping in the aisles, half a riot. Some of that is hyperbole, but ‘Comedian’ still managed to shock and appal, and that’s an impressive feat for art in this day and age.

And now, it’s coming to London. ‘Comedian’ will go on view at Sotheby’s auction house on Tuesday October 29 for just one day ahead of being put up for auction in New York in November. Its estimate is $1-1.5 million (£770,000-£1.16m) . When the work was first shown in 2019, it was in an edition of three, priced at $120,000 each, so if it reaches its estimate it’ll be proof that the cost of living crisis really be hitting food prices hard.

It’s an interesting conceptual artwork by an interesting conceptual artist. The work has been repeatedly eaten by museum visitors, it has been copied, mocked, satirised, accused of plagiarism, and then eaten again. And it can be yours, if you’re very rich and have gone absolutely bananas.

Maurizio Cattelan’s ‘Comedian’ will be on view at Sotheby’s London on Oct 29. Free. More details here.

