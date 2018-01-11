A bar made from Lego is popping up in London

Get ready to regress, as over 1 million blocks of Lego are being transported to London to create the latest pop-up bar experience, Legobar. Not much has been revealed about the pop-up yet, but it’s set to be a space filled with sculptures already made from Lego, as well as bricks ready for you to assemble your own masterpiece.

Organisers are yet to reveal a date and location for the pop-up kidult drinking experience, but they’re anticipating a spring 2018 launch in London. One thing they are guaranteeing though is a shitload of Lego (oh, and some DJs). So if you’re a fanatic, that’s probably enough to convince you to sign up to the Legobar website for a first look at pre-release tickets. And in the meantime, you can get to work at building your own mini Lego bar at home, or something?

