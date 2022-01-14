January 2022 isn’t just a time of self-improvement for us Londoners, but for our tube system too. While we’re making our resolutions, TfL is moving the Bank Station Capacity Upgrade project into a new phase.

Getting better always comes at a price, though, and in this case, that means that the Northern line’s Bank branch between Kennington and Moorgate will closed from January 15 until mid-May. Yikes!

The project has been underway since 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in 2022. When it is, Bank – the busiest interchange station on the whole Underground network – will have a shiny new platform, step-free access from the Northern line and DLR to street level, reduced congestion, increased circulation and more waiting space. It’s hoped that all of these improvements will considerably reduce travel times for those passing through the station.

The line closure will last for four months and affects a sizeable portion of the line, but TfL is providing alternative modes of transport for those who need to make that journey. A temporary bus route running from Oval to Finsbury Square will be in operation on weekdays, while the Waterloo & City line is fully functional again.

Even if you don’t have to take the Northern line between Kennington and Moorgate, you could still be affected by the closure. There’ll be a reduced service between Camden Town and Moorgate, and TfL reckons that Waterloo, Embankment, Tottenham Court Road and London Bridge will be busier than usual during the construction period. Maybe walk?

Find more details and updates from TfL here.

