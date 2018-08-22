A bottomless musical theatre brunch is coming to the West End

Bottomless brunches are two-a-penny in London these days. But not many involve having the brassiest West End show tunes being belted out at you while you down a fourteenth bloody mary (don’t drink fourteen bloody marys).

Taking place at Studio 88 on Wardour Street, the West End Musical Brunch series sounds like a stupendously pleasant way to while away an afternoon, if you can afford the £50 entry. It gets you one of three brunch meals, two hours of infinite booze (or soft drinks) and musical theatre standards belted out by a rotating cast of West End professionals.

The first brunch will feature Lucie Jones, (‘Legally Blonde’, ‘Les Mis’, ‘Ghost’ and ‘Rent’), Shanay Holmes (‘The Bodyguard’, ‘Thriller Live’ and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’) and Matthew Jeans (‘Les Mis’, ‘Miss Saigon’, ‘Singing In the Rain’ and ‘Joseph’). The next brunch will follow on Oct 6: line-up details are TBC but the idea is that there will be a different line-up and setlist each time.

Running from a rather eccentric 1pm to 5pm (surely that’s just lunch?) you’ll have to forswear any matinée plans in order to take it in, but afterwards you should be more than set up to sing along at your favourite musical that evening.

The West End Musical Brunch takes place on Saturday September 15 at Studio 88, 47 Whitcomb St, WC2H 7DH.

More West End musicals here.