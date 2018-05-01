0
London musicals

Discover the best London musicals in the West End and beyond and book tickets

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Tuesday May 1 2018

© Matt Crockett

It had fantastic reviews when it opened – but is it still kicking after five cast changes? Time Out brings you news, up-to-date reviews and discounted tickets in its comprehensive guide to all musicals in London's West End and beyond: the best shows, the worst shows and the weirdest and most wonderful alternative choices. 

Latest musical reviews

The Grinning Man review

The Grinning Man review

2 out of 5 stars

Think ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ with irony instead of decent tunes and you’re about halfway to getting the gist of ‘The Grinning Man’, the latest contribution to the perennially ominous file marked ‘new British musicals’…

Buy tickets Read more
Trafalgar Studios , Whitehall Until Saturday May 5 2018
Young Frankenstein

Young Frankenstein

3 out of 5 stars

As Halloween approaches, 91-year-old comedy legend Mel Brooks has unearthed his dusty, schlocky comedy musical. It’s a ‘Frankenstein’ riff that started out as a 1973 movie, then got turned into a Broadway musical a decade ago. Why bring it back? The cast’s approach seems to be ‘Why not?’

Buy tickets Read more
Garrick Theatre , Covent Garden Until Saturday September 29 2018
42nd Street

42nd Street

4 out of 5 stars
Recommended

To start with, the red curtain rises just a foot off the stage. And it artfully reveals the star attraction of this mind-blowingly lavish revival of a classic Broadway musical: 40-odd pairs of tap-dancing feet…

Buy tickets Read more
Theatre Royal Drury Lane , Covent Garden Until Saturday October 20 2018

A-Z list of West End musicals

Aladdin

Aladdin

3 out of 5 stars

They don’t really have pantomimes in the US, which may explain why the creatives behind this hit Broadway adaptation of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ made a pantomime, probably without realising…

Buy tickets Read more
Prince Edward Theatre , Soho Until Saturday September 29 2018
The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon

4 out of 5 stars
Recommended

'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's comedy musical about a pair of hapless Mormon missionaries won nine awards at the 2011 Tony awards. It's so extravagantly sold-out on Broadway – and with such expensive tickets – that this wildly-anticipated West End production may conceivably find itself filled up with impatient New Yorkers flying over for a bargain.

Buy tickets Read more
Prince of Wales Theatre , Piccadilly Circus Until Saturday July 21 2018
Caroline, or Change

Caroline, or Change

4 out of 5 stars
Recommended

It’s Louisiana, 1963. Change is in the air, in theory. But household maid Caroline is still stuck in a stuffy basement, pulling loose change from her employers’ pockets…

Buy tickets Read more
Playhouse Theatre , Charing Cross Tuesday November 20 2018 - Saturday February 9 2019
COMING SOON Chess

COMING SOON Chess

Name the top ten – maybe top five – most iconic musicals of the '80s and you'll probably name 'Chess', the 1984 collaboration between Tim Rice and ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. That's thanks in no part to the success of its songs: the two biggies 'I Know Him So Well' and 'One Night In Bangkok' have enjoyed a life transcendant of the concept album (1984) and stage musical (1986) about rival Cold War chess players. Trevor Nunn's original West End production was a hit, running for three years, but the book's attempts at political satire were largely mocked by critics – a reimagined version crumbled on Broadway in 1988, and there has never been a West End revival… until now! In the fourth of ENO's annual series of semi-staged musical revivals, heavyweight director Laurence Connor will bring 'Chess' back for another bout. Casting is tba, though the series has thus far boasted eye-catching big name stars including Emma Thompson, Glenn Close and Alfie Boe.

Buy tickets Read more
London Coliseum , Covent Garden Until Saturday June 2 2018
COMING SOON Chicago

COMING SOON Chicago

4 out of 5 stars

This review is from 2011; Chicago returns for 2018; a new review will follow Shabby ennui has set in at 'Chicago', the musical which has been keeping the West End's fishnet suppliers in business since 1997…

Buy tickets Read more
Phoenix Theatre , Covent Garden Until Saturday October 6 2018
Dreamgirls

Dreamgirls

3 out of 5 stars

Motown’s girl groups sang about needing love, love. But behind all the sappy stuff there was cold hard cash. Henry Krieger and Tom Eyen’s 1981 musical is built on sharp insights into pop’s economic realities…

Buy tickets Read more
Savoy Theatre , Charing Cross Until Tuesday September 25 2018
COMING SOON Fun Home

COMING SOON Fun Home

The Young Vic maintains its occasional but impressive record of bringing over high class American musicals with the UK premiere of 'Fun Home'…

Read more
Young Vic , Southwark Monday June 18 2018 - Saturday September 1 2018
Comments

2 comments
Shaun

Once is undoubtedly one of the most cleverly staged, superbly choreographed yet touchingly intimate musicals I have yet seen. The ceilidh style opening which demands the audience to be sitting down well before the start is a superb idea and totally fools the audience the cast are excellent musicians/singers/actors. True triple threat stuff. Once is ALMOST as good as The Last Five Years at the Factory of Chocolate. Almost. What worries me is that it won't get the support it deserves from priggish and greyed theatre critics or stupid "see poster - see show" tourists. If I had some money to help it along I would donate. Seriously. Put the Mormon book back on the justifiably dusty shelf and take a chance - just ONCE.

