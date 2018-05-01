London musicals
It had fantastic reviews when it opened – but is it still kicking after five cast changes? Time Out brings you news, up-to-date reviews and discounted tickets in its comprehensive guide to all musicals in London's West End and beyond: the best shows, the worst shows and the weirdest and most wonderful alternative choices.
Latest musical reviews
‘Strictly Ballroom the Musical’ review
There’s so much that’s weird about ‘Strictly Ballroom - The Musical’ that it’s hard to know where to start…
‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ review
Is a feelgood jukebox musical the absolute best medium to tell a story about domestic abuse?
‘Chicago’ review
Kander & Ebb’s ‘Chicago’ is, in a certain light, an unlikely West End long-runner…
‘Caroline, or Change’ review
It’s Louisiana, 1963. Change is in the air, in theory. But household maid Caroline is still stuck in a stuffy basement, pulling loose change from her employers’ pockets…
Hamilton review
Okay, let’s just get this out of the way. ‘Hamilton’ is stupendously good…
The Grinning Man review
Think ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ with irony instead of decent tunes and you’re about halfway to getting the gist of ‘The Grinning Man’, the latest contribution to the perennially ominous file marked ‘new British musicals’…
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie review
‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is a burst of joy in the heart of the West End…
Young Frankenstein
As Halloween approaches, 91-year-old comedy legend Mel Brooks has unearthed his dusty, schlocky comedy musical. It’s a ‘Frankenstein’ riff that started out as a 1973 movie, then got turned into a Broadway musical a decade ago. Why bring it back? The cast’s approach seems to be ‘Why not?’
42nd Street
To start with, the red curtain rises just a foot off the stage. And it artfully reveals the star attraction of this mind-blowingly lavish revival of a classic Broadway musical: 40-odd pairs of tap-dancing feet…
A-Z list of West End musicals
Aladdin
They don’t really have pantomimes in the US, which may explain why the creatives behind this hit Broadway adaptation of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ made a pantomime, probably without realising…
The Book of Mormon
'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's comedy musical about a pair of hapless Mormon missionaries won nine awards at the 2011 Tony awards. It's so extravagantly sold-out on Broadway – and with such expensive tickets – that this wildly-anticipated West End production may conceivably find itself filled up with impatient New Yorkers flying over for a bargain.
COMING SOON Chess
Name the top ten – maybe top five – most iconic musicals of the '80s and you'll probably name 'Chess', the 1984 collaboration between Tim Rice and ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. That's thanks in no part to the success of its songs: the two biggies 'I Know Him So Well' and 'One Night In Bangkok' have enjoyed a life transcendant of the concept album (1984) and stage musical (1986) about rival Cold War chess players. Trevor Nunn's original West End production was a hit, running for three years, but the book's attempts at political satire were largely mocked by critics – a reimagined version crumbled on Broadway in 1988, and there has never been a West End revival… until now! In the fourth of ENO's annual series of semi-staged musical revivals, heavyweight director Laurence Connor will bring 'Chess' back for another bout. Casting is tba, though the series has thus far boasted eye-catching big name stars including Emma Thompson, Glenn Close and Alfie Boe.
COMING SOON Company
Stephen Sondheim's witty, endlessly charming musical about a bachelor in New York is getting a revival by West End heavyweight Marianne Elliott…
Dreamgirls
Motown’s girl groups sang about needing love, love. But behind all the sappy stuff there was cold hard cash. Henry Krieger and Tom Eyen’s 1981 musical is built on sharp insights into pop’s economic realities…
COMING SOON Fun Home
The Young Vic maintains its occasional but impressive record of bringing over high class American musicals with the UK premiere of 'Fun Home'…
Once is undoubtedly one of the most cleverly staged, superbly choreographed yet touchingly intimate musicals I have yet seen. The ceilidh style opening which demands the audience to be sitting down well before the start is a superb idea and totally fools the audience the cast are excellent musicians/singers/actors. True triple threat stuff. Once is ALMOST as good as The Last Five Years at the Factory of Chocolate. Almost. What worries me is that it won't get the support it deserves from priggish and greyed theatre critics or stupid "see poster - see show" tourists. If I had some money to help it along I would donate. Seriously. Put the Mormon book back on the justifiably dusty shelf and take a chance - just ONCE.