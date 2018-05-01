Name the top ten – maybe top five – most iconic musicals of the '80s and you'll probably name 'Chess', the 1984 collaboration between Tim Rice and ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. That's thanks in no part to the success of its songs: the two biggies 'I Know Him So Well' and 'One Night In Bangkok' have enjoyed a life transcendant of the concept album (1984) and stage musical (1986) about rival Cold War chess players. Trevor Nunn's original West End production was a hit, running for three years, but the book's attempts at political satire were largely mocked by critics – a reimagined version crumbled on Broadway in 1988, and there has never been a West End revival… until now! In the fourth of ENO's annual series of semi-staged musical revivals, heavyweight director Laurence Connor will bring 'Chess' back for another bout. Casting is tba, though the series has thus far boasted eye-catching big name stars including Emma Thompson, Glenn Close and Alfie Boe.