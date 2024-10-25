A brand new Hidden London tour explores secret areas of Green Park tube station

If you’re fascinated by London’s underground network of tunnels, soon there will be a new part of the city’s intricate subterranean maze to explore. London Transport Museum has unveiled a new Hidden London tour that will allow visitors to see secret parts of Green Park tube station.

Dover Street: Alight here for Green Park, which will begin in January 2025, will take visitors through parts of the Underground which haven’t been seen for decades, including former passenger corridors complete with vintage tiles and signs, and into the expansive ventilation system which overlooks the Jubilee and Victoria line platforms and trains.

Visitors on the tour will discover the history of Green Park, which used to be named Dover Street station. Opened in 1906, Dover Street station was built to serve the Great Northern, Piccadilly and Brompton Railway – the Piccadilly line as we know it today. Located on the edge of Mayfair and in the vicinity of three of London’s Royal Parks, it became one of the busiest stations on the line and was quickly renamed to ‘Green Park’ in 1933.

London Transport Museum’s popular tours of Moorgate station will also reopen in January 2025. This time, for the first time ever, the tour will take visitors into the station’s ‘Catacombs’ section, to walk alongside the disused tracks located directly underneath The Barbican Estate.

The museum has also announced that all Hidden London tours are now open to children aged 10 and over (before, nippers under 14 weren’t permitted).

The tours will run all year round from Wednesday to Sunday and are currently open for booking until the end of March 2025.

