London tube closures this weekend: the full list of travel disruption for Oct 25-27

If you thought that tube disruptions were only taking place last weekend, you thought wrong. There’s a whole fresh round of closures and maintenance, including closures at Caledonian Road tube station, taking place on Saturday October 26 and Sunday October 27.

To save you the effort of trawling TfL’s website, we’ve broken it all down for you here.

Jubilee line

From 1.55am on Saturday October 26 and all day Sunday October 27 there will be no service between West Hampstead and Stanmore, including the night tube. During night tube hours, please use night buses. Replacement buses will operate during the day.

Northern line

From 11pm on Saturday October 26 until 8am on Sunday October 27, there will be no service between Charing Cross and Stockwell. Services between Euston and Kennington, via Bank and Kennington and Battersea Power Station will also finish earlier on Saturday and start later on Sunday.

Metropolitan line

There will be no service between Aldgate and Harrow-on-the-Hill / Northwood all weekend. Trains operate between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Uxbridge, between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Amersham (non-stop between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Moor Park), between Northwood and Amersham via Watford, and between Northwood and Chesham via Watford. Replacement buses operate, and Chiltern Railways services will operate between Marylebone and Amersham.

Elizabeth line

On Saturday October 26 a reduced service will run between Paddington and Heathrow / Maidenhead. Six trains an hour will serve Ealing Broadway, Southall and Hayes & Harlington in each direction, four trains an hour will serve West Ealing and Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3, and two trains an hour will serve Acton Main Line, Hanwell, Heathrow Terminal 4, West Drayton, Langley, Slough, Burnham and Maidenhead.

On Sunday October 27, until 8am, there will be no westbound service from Hayes & Harlington to Slough. Connecting replacement bus services will run: service W1 from Hayes & Harlington to Slough via West Drayton and Langley, and service W2 from Hayes & Harlington to Slough via West Drayton.

Overground

From Saturday October 26 to Tuesday October 29, there will be no service between Sydenham and Crystal Palace. Use connecting local buses between Anerley and Crystal Palace.

From Saturday October 26 until Friday November 1, no service will run between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction. Replacement bus service M operates between Canada Water and Clapham Junction via Surrey Quays, Queens Road Peckham, Peckham Rye, Denmark Hill, Clapham High Street and Wandsworth Road. Southern rail services will also be replaced by buses between London Bridge and Streatham during these works.

Until 10.15am on Sunday October 27, no service between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town / Cheshunt. Greater Anglia trains will not call at Hackney Downs either. Use local buses for Bethnal Green, Cambridge Heath, London Fields, Hackney Downs, Rectory Road, Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill. Replacement buses will operate too.

Until 10.15am on Sunday October 27, no service between Liverpool Street and Chingford. Greater Anglia trains will not call at Hackney Downs. Use local London Buses connections between Liverpool Street and Hackney Downs. Replacement bus service L3 operates between Hackney Downs and Chingford via Clapton, St James Street, Walthamstow Central, Wood Street and Highams Park.

On Sunday October 27, between 10.15am and 2.30pm, no service between Hackney Downs and Walthamstow Central.

A reduced timetable will also run between Walthamstow Central and Chingford during this time. The first northbound train will depart Walthamstow Central at 10.20am and then runs every 30 minutes at 50 and 20 past each hour until 1.50pm, after which normal services resume. The first southbound train will depart Chingford at 9.55am and then runs every 30 minutes at 25 and 55 past the hour until 1.55pm, after which normal services resume.

No service between Richmond and Willesden Junction on Sunday October 27. Use the District line between Richmond, Kew Gardens and Gunnersbury. Replacement bus service R operates between Gunnersbury and Willesden Junction via South Acton (Acton Lane) and Acton Central.