A brand-new mini food hall is coming to Peckham

Say hello to Cornerhouse, the new name for the ground floor of Rye Lane workspace Market.

Here you’ll find a café, bar, food hall and event space, all bang in the middle of Peckham’s main drag. Offering up brunch and lunch, the traders include The Porch, Nativo, Greek Kitchen, Young Nola and Taco Taco, so you’ll have plenty of deliciousness to work your way through if you happen to be having yourself a nice little co-working day in Market. Heck, you don’t even have to be working in the building to enjoy what’s on offer – just pop in.

If you are in a freelance state of mind, then Cornerhouse Café is the perfect place to pull up and look serious while mashing your laptop keys.

The name pays tribute to Lyon’s Tea Rooms and Corner Houses, which first occupied the building at 133a Rye Lane over a century ago.

The space will also host events during the evenings, with DJs on Friday and Saturday nights, before dancing at Peckham Audio in the basement, or maybe having a lovely dinner on the rooftop at Forza Wine.

Upcoming events at the Cornerhouse include a daytime creole seafood boil with Young Nola on August 11, a supper club with Nativo on August 13, and a Latin brunch on August 25. For full listings, check here.

