A brand new rooftop wine bar is opening in London next week

Last of the summer wine? The place to partake might just be Peckham, where a new wine-focused rooftop bar is about to launch. From Italian restaurant team Forza Win comes the uncannily named Forza Wine, an outdoor drinking terrace on the fifth floor of Rye Lane’s new work (and play!) space Market.

Forza Wine will open next week, on Tuesday September 10, capitalising on the last of the longer nights. The terrace itself has space for 60, plus room for 40 more back indoors and under cover – ideal, given the terrace’s year-round nature.

Up here, guests will be able to order from a 36-strong bottle menu, as well as drinking wine available on tap. And following the lead of nearby sister restaurant Forza Win, the bar will also offer Italian snacks – including ten dishes that cost under a tenner, and a full lunchtime menu.

So order yourself a Beaujolais Nouveau à la Del Boy and drink in those Peckham views.

© Sam Harris

Forza Wine opens on Tue Sep 10 at the rooftop 133a Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST. Get more info at www.forzawine.com.

