A brand-new Santander Cycles bike station has opened in south London

With London (potentially) speeding towards being a ‘car-free city’, Transport for London (TfL) is pedalling hard to make it even easier to get around the city on two wheels. A new Santander Cycles (AKA ‘Boris bikes’) bicycle hire docking station has just opened in south London.

You can now rent Santander Cycles bikes from the new spot on Nightingale Lane, close to Clapham South tube station. The new docking station is part of TfL's longstanding grand plan to boost cycling accessibility in the capital, and also features the capacity for e-bikes.

David Eddington, TfL’s head of cycle hire, said: ‘This new addition is part of our ongoing work to make cycling a more convenient, healthy and accessible way to travel in London. We will continue our work to make cycling more accessible than ever by continuing to open and extend cycleways across the capital and making further improvements to Santander Cycles, which could include increasing the number of e-bikes in the scheme.’

