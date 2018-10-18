Nine ace bike rides in and around London

Total distance: 5km (via the river and Victoria Embankment)

Difficulty: Easy

Definitely one of the most sightseeing-packed routes in the world, this riverside ride takes in more of the capital’s icons than you can shake a ‘I love London’ snow globe at. It also follows one big cycle lane, so you can have a tourist’s day out in relative safety. Poke around the Tower of London then hop onto Lower Thames Street, passing the Monument on your right and The Shard, Shakespeare’s Globe and Tate Modern over the river to your left. Zoom up to Somerset House, before continuing along Victoria Embankment with water edge views of the London Eye and the South Bank on the other side. Before you know it, Big Ben will appear in front of the Palaces of Westminster for a grand sightseeing finale – just remember to keep your eyes on the road too.

Highlights: Ticking off so many of London’s big icons, without being sat on a stuffy tourist bus.