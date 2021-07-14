Beer, bratwurst and drag brunch all in one place. Finally

Raise your steins because London Bridge is getting a new bierkeller.

Opening on July 20 the Bermondsey Bierkeller will bring a taste of Deutschland to the capital, serving a range of authentic German beers and street food.

Fruity brews and hoppy lager will be on the menu, including Paulaner Hefe Weisse and Hacker Pschorr Munich Gold – made the traditional German way without additives. And there’s even a bespoke house pilsner called the Bermondsey Bravo.

Just in case you forget you’re in the Big Smoke, though, the bright purple cocktail steins should clear that up. Yes, the Germans are most definitely mocking us.

Foodwise, you can rest assured there’ll be plenty of currywurst, schnitzel and frankfurters to munch on.

There’ll also be a German Games Vault – kitted out with beer pong, pool and foosball tables – to satisfy big kids, plus live music nights to appeal to ravers and awkward shufflers alike.

Themed evenings will also be hosted at the venue, from drag brunches to singalong Abba lunches.

Thematically this boozer is undeniably chaotic. But the beer really is good and there’s nothing more German than that.

Prost!

Bermondsey Bierkeller, 2, 4 Tooley St, SE1 2SY. Opens Mon Jul 19.

