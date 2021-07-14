London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London Bridge bierkeller is opening next week
Bermondsey BierkellerLondon Bridge bierkeller is opening next week

A brand spanking new bierkeller is coming to London Bridge

Beer, bratwurst and drag brunch all in one place. Finally

By Jess Phillips
Advertising

Raise your steins because London Bridge is getting a new bierkeller.

Opening on July 20 the Bermondsey Bierkeller will bring a taste of Deutschland to the capital, serving a range of authentic German beers and street food.

Fruity brews and hoppy lager will be on the menu, including Paulaner Hefe Weisse and Hacker Pschorr Munich Gold – made the traditional German way without additives. And there’s even a bespoke house pilsner called the Bermondsey Bravo.

Just in case you forget you’re in the Big Smoke, though, the bright purple cocktail steins should clear that up. Yes, the Germans are most definitely mocking us.

Foodwise, you can rest assured there’ll be plenty of currywurst, schnitzel and frankfurters to munch on.

There’ll also be a German Games Vault – kitted out with beer pong, pool and foosball tables – to satisfy big kids, plus live music nights to appeal to ravers and awkward shufflers alike. 

Themed evenings will also be hosted at the venue, from drag brunches to singalong Abba lunches. 

Thematically this boozer is undeniably chaotic. But the beer really is good and there’s nothing more German than that.

Prost!

Bermondsey Bierkeller, 2, 4 Tooley St, SE1 2SY. Opens Mon Jul 19.

The best London breweries delivering craft beer to homes.

The 14 best bars in Berlin.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.