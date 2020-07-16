A BYOB crazy golf course is opening in east London

The east London venue invites you to tee off with a tipple in hand

Good news, swingers. Plonk Golf is opening a brand-spanking new site in London Fields.

The nine-hole outdoor golf course is as colourful and kooky as its sister sites in Camden and Forest Hill. The new venue comes equipped with a retro arcade, pinball parlour, ice cream shack, sandwich shop and tiki bar. The twist? It’s BYOC (bring your own cocktail), which is a pretty novel move given London Fields’ current booze ban. And it should save you smuggling vodka on to the green via caddy.

It’s not quite that simple, though: golfers are advised to bring a 700ml bottle of base liquor (rum, gin, vodka, whisky) per four to six people. On-site mixologists will then transform it into a bespoke share-jug cocktail.

You can make a day of it too. A Picnic Package, starting from £20, is also available to be enjoyed in London Fields. The full cocktail experience will set you back £30 and includes a round of golf, ten tokens, giant sourdough loaves, two jugs of mixer, ice and fruit, sarnies and access to park games including skittles and snakes and ladders. We don’t know about you, but we’ve got our eye on a shakshuka-and-margarita combo.

Social distancing and sanitisation measures will be in place. But if you’re not quite ready to head back into the concrete jungle just yet, you can still get your putt on. Plonk has launched online design packs which show you how to make a DIY course at home. So, who’s for a round?

Plonk is now taking bookings here.

