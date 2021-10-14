Crazy golf in London

Swingers West End is the second of it’s kind, and like it’s sibling in the city, it’s got a nine-hole course to knock your balls into. For the Helter Skelter course, there’s a lot of loops that will have you going round in circles. On the Big Wheel course, things are just as tricky, with miniature mounds that’ll make you feel like a real hill-seeker. An ode to the English Riviera, Swingers West End has beach huts and bandstands – plus lush palms for added ‘Miami Vice’ vibes. Think of your best childhood seaside holiday, then add booze.
Where is it? 15 John Prince’s Street, right by Oxford Street tube
How much for a round? From £10