Crazy golf in London

London has loads of options for putter-based fun – from rooftop obstacles to underground challenges. Here's our pick of the best places to sink some balls

Normal golf is all about pacing, focus and stamina. And wearing those weird sweater vests. Crazy golf has none of those things. What it does have is beer and fibre-glass obstacles. You literally can't get crazier than that. It's a proper laugh.

With themes ranging from the exotic (tropical jungles) to the mythical (dragons), we've caddied all the finest spots together for your perusal. Check out the list below and get ready to swing into action.

