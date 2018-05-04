A canal filled with Aperol is coming to London – and you can row along it

Have we got some oar-some news for you. One of London’s most popular summer tipples, Aperol, is celebrating the start of the season by creating a pop-up Aperol land with its very own orange canal.

The Big Spritz Social will be taking over a space in Shoreditch for seven nights of silliness in June, and will feature a slide, a Vespa carousel and that aforementioned Aperol canal, filled with the orange-hued liquor you’ve spent many a summer day with. Rather than plunge straight in, guests will be invited to row across this delicious body of booze, before indulging in spritzes at the UK’s largest ever Aperol Spritz bar.

Here’s a mock-up of how The Big Spritz Social is going to look, and quite frankly, we think it’s a frenzied, orange fever dream (and we’re into it).

Tickets to the pop-up will cost £10 (on the door or in advance) and will include two Aperol Spritz cocktails, although larger groups are being encouraged to set sail together, with tickets costing £34 for groups of four. Additional spritzes will then cost £6 each – that’s if lapping up the back spray from your oars isn’t indulgence enough for you.

The Big Spritz Social is popping up at Shoreditch Electric Light Station, N1 6HD from Thu May 31 to Fri Jun 1, and then from Wed Jun 6 to Sat Jun 9. Click here for further info and tickets.

