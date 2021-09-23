A candlelit vigil for murdered 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa will take place this Friday night (September 24).

Beginning at 7pm in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village, the vigil will pay tribute to Nessa, who was originally from Sandy in Bedfordshire and taught at Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham.

In announcing the vigil, feminist direct action group Sisters Uncut wrote: ‘Sabina’s story is harrowing and heartbreaking, our love and rage goes out to her family and loved ones. We refuse to be trapped in this cycle of grief and we will not rest until women and non-binary people are safe.’

They added: ‘The increase of violence against women, particularly women of colour, has not gone unnoticed. We will join our sisters in mourning this Friday. We will not live in fear. Justice for Sabina.’

New police reports state that Nessa was on her way to meet a friend in The Depot pub in Kidbrooke Village – a five-minute walk from her home – when she was murdered on Friday September 17. Her body was found on Saturday morning in Cator Park by a member of the public.

The police have today revealed new information about the case. ‘Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination,’ said Detective Inspector Joe Garrity. ‘Our investigation is making good progress and specialist officers remain at the crime scene carrying out intensive searches and enquiries. We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder – as are we – and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible.’

The Met have stated that a post-mortem into the cause of Nessa’s death was inconclusive and that a man in his forties was arrested on suspicion of murder but later released.

Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village, SE3 9FW. Fri Sep 24, from 7pm. Nearest public transport Kidbroke rail.

Where to see Little Amal the puppet.

Syrian chef Imad Alarnab tells us about starting over in London.