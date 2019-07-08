A cheese-laden conveyor belt is coming to Covent Garden

No, you're not cheese dreaming. You read that right. An actual conveyor belt, presenting you with all the tantalising varieties of cheese you could possibly imagine. It's like the Generation Game's prize showcase but instead of the token shitty 'cuddly toy', there's just MORE CHEESE. There are no losers here, just winners (with cheesy grins).

Brought to you by the people behind The Cheese Bar in Camden, Pick & Cheese will seat diners in front of a 40-metre-long electronic belt carrying plate after plate of small producer cheese, where they can choose to follow suggested tasting flights or simply help themselves to that day’s selection as it passes their table.

There's 25 wedges of the good stuff in total, each arriving with an accompanying condiment, from Coolea with Hazelnut Brittle, to Fresh Ricotta with Sherry Cherries. Then, there's the wine – oh jeez, the wine, hand-picked from local makers such as the Davenport winery in Kent, and served by the glass so each customer's experience is even more tailored.

Nope, we're not finished. For those who like it melty, there's a handful of off-belt hot dishes to choose from, with gooey grilled cheese sandwiches also making an appearance on the menu. They're also catering for the sweet tooth, as dessert legends Happy Endings are pegged to dish up some cheesy soft serve, with mind-boggling flavours like Baron Bigod Brie and Beauvale Blue.

Phew, prize for the first person to tell me how many times cheese is mentioned above! I'm off to have a cold shower.

Pick & Cheese will open in London's newest food court, Seven Dials Market, in September 2019.

No place you'd rather brie right now than eating cheese? Here's 11 places you need to go if you're slutty for cheese.