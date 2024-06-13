A circus spectacular based on ‘The Greatest Showman’ is coming to London later this year

‘Come Alive!’ will feature all of the songs from the film, plus presumably some acrobats

There have been rumblings about beloved surprise smash 2017 screen musical ‘The Greatest Showman’ being adapted for the stage for years. And that has absolutely not happened, possibly due to the complication of there already being a musical about legendary US circus impresario PT Barnum (1980’s ‘Barnum’).

However the stupendous success of the soundtrack in particular – it went eight times platinum in the UK – has always made the emergence of some sort of live experience an inevitability.

So here comes ‘Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular’, a new project from Simon Hammerstein, something of an impresario himself via such productions he’s masterminded as outrageous New York/London nightlife venue The Box and such Vegas experiences at ‘Queen of the Night’ and Usher’s ‘My Way’ residency.

As we understand it, ‘Come Alive!’ will be a circus show that will incorporate all the songs from ‘The Greatest Showman’ and take place at a London venue from this autumn. Beyond that… we don’t really know anything: no specific dates, no name of venue, no details of who will actually be singing the songs. If we had to guess, we’d assume it’ll be a slick Vegas-style ‘spectacular’ given that’s Hammerstein’s background, but who really knows?

