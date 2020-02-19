Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right A crazy golf course has opened in King’s Cross – and you can play for free
A crazy golf course has opened in King’s Cross – and you can play for free

By Samantha Willis Posted: Wednesday February 19 2020, 10:00am

Club Golf, in Coal Drops Yard at King's Cross
John Sturrock Club Golf, in Coal Drops Yard at King's Cross

Once upon a time, when it was still Bagley’s, people went clubbing where Coal Drops Yard sits now. And as of today, clubs will return to the spot – but this time it’ll be the hole-some kind: golf clubs. 

The King’s Cross shopping destination is getting a nine-hole crazy golf course, designed by artists Baker & Borowski and inspired by ’80s and ’90s rave culture.

Putters will ping from pillar to post, navigating stairs and obstacles, in pursuit of victory. The final hole is situated at House of Cans, an off-licence and bar carrying some of the city’s best craft beer, so you won’t have to be teetotal for the entire duration.

Club Golf will be open until March 29, entry is £5 for adults and free for under-12s – but you can bag free tickets by downloading the King’s Cross app where you'll find a voucher code. Be quick though, numbers are limited.

See you there, swingers! 

Want to find some other places in where you can unleash your inner child? Check our list of kidult activities in London.

