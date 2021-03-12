Football has had more than its fair share of weird sponsorship deals over the years. Everton were sponsored by Angry Birds, Scarborough FC by Black Death vodka, and Clydebank FC by Wet Wet Wet. Now one London club can be added to that illustrious list. The tastefully named Judas FC are a seven-a-side team from Dalston. They already have a pretty sweet endorsement arrangement going on with The Shacklewell Arms, no less. But now – in case they need something to soak up all those free pints (we assume they get free pints, they’d be mad not to have stipulated that during the contractual negotiations) – just in time for Easter, Judas FC have also brokered a sponsorship deal with Willy’s Pies. Footy, pies and pints: the English dream.

It’s not been disclosed what the deal is worth to the club financially (30 pieces of silver?). All we know for definite is that Willy’s Pies went into an uppercase frenzy on their Instagram to break the news, shouting thusly:

Judas FC responded in slightly more muted terms, clearly not having factored in the cost of a whole new strip: ‘WILLY’S PIES, WELCOME TO THE CLUB! Delighted to announce @willys_pies as the Official Pie Partner of Judas FC. Fresh kit coming end of the month.’

Whether it’s really fair to expect a team endorsed by a boozer and an artisanal pastry merchant to progress up the ladder towards the vertiginous heights of the Football League is a moot point, but at least for now the answer in footballing circles to the question ‘Who ate all the pies?’ does not have to be Neil Ruddock.

You can order Willy’s Pies from their website, with a new menu every Sunday.

