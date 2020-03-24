The top London restaurants now doing home delivery
Many of London's top restaurants are offering home delivery for the very first time. Eating in has never tasted so good
London’s restaurants may have closed their doors in response to the latest developments surrounding the Covid-19 crisis, but diners who’ve already had their fill of supermarket spag bol can now take advantage of a newly significant trend: restaurant home delivery. Companies such as Deliveroo (who are now offering a no-contact drop-off service) already provide extensive London coverage, but more and more of London's best restaurants are taking matters into their own hands. From Italian to Chinese, here’s our pick of the latest ventures if you fancy eating in style while self-isolating – just be aware that the situation is changing almost by the hour.
Note: Deliveroo and most restaurants will offer a no-contact doorstep delivery if required.
LONDON RESTAURANT DELIVERY SERVICES - TIME OUT'S TOP PICKS
Borough Market
Launched in November 2019, Borough Market's food delivery service was originally confined to a 2.5km radius of the market, but its fleet of electric ‘eco cargo bikes’ and vans can now reach anyone within the M25 (depending on demand). Contact-free doorstep delivery available.
Clipstone
Each week, the guys at Clipstone are devising a bespoke menu comprising six mains and three desserts (all good for at least a few days in the fridge). Deliveries are sufficient for two people and should provide three separate two-course meals. Boxes also include a freshly baked loaf of Clipstone bread.
Each box costs £100, with no delivery charge. Coverage: W1, WC1, NW1, NW3 and NW8.
Daylesford Organic
A godsend for fans of healthy, free-range and organic food, Daylesford is keeping eco-friendly locals supplied with store-cupboard staples and is also offering a range of freshly made seasonal meals for home delivery. Its Daylesford Delivered service is available from Daylesford Farm Shops in Notting Hill, Marylebone, Pimlico and Brompton Cross.
Delivery £8.50 for first two miles, £3 for every mile thereafter up to five miles. Also available via Deliveroo.
Hide Above
Hide at Home is the new delivery service from Ollie Dabbous’s glamorous Michelin-starred venture near Piccadilly. Available through the Supper app, it offers homebound diners the chance to sample high-end dishes such as suckling pig with mustard fruit purée, crushed turnip and black pudding (plus Hide’s famous bread and viennoiseries), all accompanied by prestigious tipples from Dabbous’s backer Hedonism Wines.
Delivery with 2.5 miles, charge £6.
Lupins
The seasonal small plates served up at this pocket-sized restaurant by Flat Iron Square can now be whizzed around the local neighbourhood thanks to the Lupins Home Dining service. It uses mopeds to get its sunshine food across the capital and deliveries within 0.5 miles are free; otherwise, it’s £4.50 for delivery within a four-mile radius.
Minimum order £60; 10 percent off orders over £200 (payment by online bank transfer or card over the telephone).
The restaurant is also planning to supply groceries – very handy.
Mao Chow
Famous as a cash-only haunt serving up vegan Sichuan street food, Mao Chow has gone cashless for its bespoke delivery service during the coronavirus crisis. Here’s the drill: text 07593 824557 with your order, address and any delivery instructions; after that you’ll receive a confirmation message and link for payment; once payment has been completed your MC ‘cowboy’ will be on his way asap.
Last orders for delivery, 9.30pm; delivery fee £3.99; minimum order £20; coverage, within one mile of the restaurant.
Quality Chop House
The dining room may be closed, but Quality Chop House is now offering a bespoke delivery service from Monday to Saturday, with a range of freezable comfort food and ready-to-eat restaurant-style dishes – think chicken and leek pie, harissa lamb with aubergine, sausage rolls etc. Coverage: most postcodes from NW1 to W9 (more in the pipeline). Minimum order £50.
Orders from £50 to £100 have a £10 delivery charge.
Orders over £100 get free delivery, and if you go over £150, the restaurant will chuck in a copy of the QCH cookbook.
OTHER DELIVERY SERVICES IN THE CAPITAL WORTH KNOWING ABOUT
Bao
Watch out for Bao’s new home delivery service. Keep tabs on progress via @riceerror on Instagram or www.riceerror.com.
Bistrotheque
This treasured hipster hangout in Bethnal Green apparently has Greek drag sensation A Man to Pet bike-couriering its food around to home customers. See website for menus.
Friday-Sunday only.
Brat
In a clever move, this much-lauded Shoreditch spot has opened the Brat Farm, Grill & Wine Shop to support the restaurant’s staff and producers. A daily line-up of dishes will be on offer to go, as well as for delivery direct to doorsteps.
Orders should be placed via email at shop@bratrestaurant.com.
The Cheese Bar
Manna for the chattering classes left high and dry by Covid-19. This street-food outfit is putting together self-isolation survival kits (cheese, wine and charcuterie), which it’s dispatching to destinations across London (check website for daily-changing locations).
Pre-orders only (order by 9pm for the next day).
Cora Pearl (also Kitty Fisher’s)
Both of these cult favourites are planning to launch a home delivery service, bringing a selection of menu highlights direct to your door – plus a signature cocktail to start and, of course, some addictive crispy chips.
Coal Rooms
Do you miss going out for a proper Sunday lunch? Fear not, Coal Rooms can bring its meaty delights to your front door, just order online from the website. Delivery within a three-mile radius of the restaurant.
Dishoom
This delightfully idiosyncratic mini chain of reinvented Irani cafés is now offering a cut-down version of its all-day menu via Deliveroo.
Ida
This Italian stalwart has announced that it is developing a simple, cooked-from-scratch delivery and collection menu featuring well-tried favourites, as well as larger orders that can be used to stock fridges and freezers for the weeks ahead. Customer requests appreciated, say the owners.
Kricket
Now offering delivery from both its White City and Brixton sites, with a bespoke menu of inventive modern Indian small plates to enjoy from the safety of your home.
Legare
Panic buyers may have stripped supermarkets of their dried pasta, but lovers of the fresh stuff can still indulge. This spot near Tower Bridge is currently offering collection and takeaway (as long as you adhere to social distancing rules, of course), but a home-delivery service is imminent. You can order things like ribollita soup, salumi plasters and sarnies, but the bestsellers are sure to be the cook-at-home pasta boxes offering the likes of pappardelle with fennel sausage and spring greens ragù. A box with two salads, two pastas and a bottle of house wine costs £50.
Leroy
If you’re in need of booze in these dark days, Leroy in Shoreditch is offering free deliveries on wine orders above £100 within a 1.5m radius.
Simply email hello@leroyshoreditch.com with the items you want and your address.
There are also plans for a food delivery service.
Ozone Coffee
Sign up for a coffee subscription and enjoy cups of your favourite joe delivered to your door – along with roasted beans for all those wannabe baristas.
Pastaio
Another godsend for fans of fresh pasta, Stevie Parle’s Pastaio is in the small-plates business, but has added five types of the good stuff to its home delivery offer (£5 for 500g). You can also buy semolina flour (£4.50 for 500g).
Other items via Deliveroo.
Patty & Bun
This grungy city-wide burger chain is offering 20 percent off all orders over £20 on Deliveroo.
Romulo Café
Straight out of the Philippines but now trading in Kensington, Romulo offers an extensive menu, with free local delivery on orders above £50. If you’re worried about running out of bread, the restaurant will also toss in a dozen freshly baked pandesal free of charge with all orders more than £50.
Spice Box
The owner of this enterprising Indian vegan spot was determined to keep the residents of E17 well-fed and originally ran the delivery service as a one-woman show. Luckily Deliveroo has now taken over and increased the coverage.
Tredwells
Marcus Wareing’s easygoing Covent Garden eatery has launched Tredwells at Home, offering meal kits, ready-to-bake pies, pre-grilled steaks and tempting desserts. It will also supply additional provisions in request. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Delivery available across Greater London up to 8kg: 0-1.5 miles £5.40; 1.5- 2.5 miles £6.90; 2.5-5 miles £11.90; other areas and weights available on request.
