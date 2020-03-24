The top London restaurants now doing home delivery Many of London's top restaurants are offering home delivery for the very first time. Eating in has never tasted so good

London’s restaurants may have closed their doors in response to the latest developments surrounding the Covid-19 crisis, but diners who’ve already had their fill of supermarket spag bol can now take advantage of a newly significant trend: restaurant home delivery. Companies such as Deliveroo (who are now offering a no-contact drop-off service) already provide extensive London coverage, but more and more of London's best restaurants are taking matters into their own hands. From Italian to Chinese, here’s our pick of the latest ventures if you fancy eating in style while self-isolating – just be aware that the situation is changing almost by the hour.

Note: Deliveroo and most restaurants will offer a no-contact doorstep delivery if required.