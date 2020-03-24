Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The top London restaurants now doing home delivery

The top London restaurants now doing home delivery

Many of London's top restaurants are offering home delivery for the very first time. Eating in has never tasted so good

Clipstone
Keiko Oikawa
By Time Out London Food & Drink |
London’s restaurants may have closed their doors in response to the latest developments surrounding the Covid-19 crisis, but diners who’ve already had their fill of supermarket spag bol can now take advantage of a newly significant trend: restaurant home delivery. Companies such as Deliveroo (who are now offering a no-contact drop-off service) already provide extensive London coverage, but more and more of London's best restaurants are taking matters into their own hands. From Italian to Chinese, here’s our pick of the latest ventures if you fancy eating in style while self-isolating – just be aware that the situation is changing almost by the hour. 

Note: Deliveroo and most restaurants will offer a no-contact doorstep delivery if required. 

LONDON RESTAURANT DELIVERY SERVICES - TIME OUT'S TOP PICKS
Things to do

Borough Market

Borough Market

Launched in November 2019, Borough Market's food delivery service was originally confined to a 2.5km radius of the market, but its fleet of electric ‘eco cargo bikes’ and vans can now reach anyone within the M25 (depending on demand). Contact-free doorstep delivery available.

Read more
Book online
Clipstone
Restaurants, British

Clipstone

Fitzrovia

Each week, the guys at Clipstone are devising a bespoke menu comprising six mains and three desserts (all good for at least a few days in the fridge). Deliveries are sufficient for two people and should provide three separate two-course meals. Boxes also include a freshly baked loaf of Clipstone bread.

Each box costs £100, with no delivery charge. Coverage: W1, WC1, NW1, NW3 and NW8.

Read more
32936.jpg
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Daylesford Organic

Notting Hill

A godsend for fans of healthy, free-range and organic food, Daylesford is keeping eco-friendly locals supplied with store-cupboard staples and is also offering a range of freshly made seasonal meals for home delivery. Its Daylesford Delivered service is available from Daylesford Farm Shops in Notting Hill, Marylebone, Pimlico and Brompton Cross.

Delivery £8.50 for first two miles, £3 for every mile thereafter up to five miles. Also available via Deliveroo.

Read more
Book online
Hide Above
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Hide Above

Piccadilly

Hide at Home is the new delivery service from Ollie Dabbous’s glamorous Michelin-starred venture near Piccadilly. Available through the Supper app, it offers homebound diners the chance to sample high-end dishes such as suckling pig with mustard fruit purée, crushed turnip and black pudding (plus Hide’s famous bread and viennoiseries), all accompanied by prestigious tipples from Dabbous’s backer Hedonism Wines.

Delivery with 2.5 miles, charge £6.

Venue says Hidden Supper Club starts Sunday 29th March - a new experimental menu with a bespoke natural wine pairing for just £95 per person.

Read more
Buy
Lupins
Restaurants, British

Lupins

Southwark

The seasonal small plates served up at this pocket-sized restaurant by Flat Iron Square can now be whizzed around the local neighbourhood thanks to the Lupins Home Dining service. It uses mopeds to get its sunshine food across the capital and deliveries within 0.5 miles are free; otherwise, it’s £4.50 for delivery within a four-mile radius.

Minimum order £60; 10 percent off orders over £200 (payment by online bank transfer or card over the telephone).

The restaurant is also planning to supply groceries – very handy.

Read more
Book online
Mao Chow
Restaurants, Vegan

Mao Chow

Hackney

Famous as a cash-only haunt serving up vegan Sichuan street food, Mao Chow has gone cashless for its bespoke delivery service during the coronavirus crisis. Here’s the drill: text 07593 824557 with your order, address and any delivery instructions; after that you’ll receive a confirmation message and link for payment; once payment has been completed your MC ‘cowboy’ will be on his way asap.

Last orders for delivery, 9.30pm; delivery fee £3.99; minimum order £20; coverage, within one mile of the restaurant.

Read more
Quality Chop House
Restaurants, British

Quality Chop House

Clerkenwell

The dining room may be closed, but Quality Chop House is now offering a bespoke delivery service from Monday to Saturday, with a range of freezable comfort food and ready-to-eat restaurant-style dishes – think chicken and leek pie, harissa lamb with aubergine, sausage rolls etc. Coverage: most postcodes from NW1 to W9 (more in the pipeline). Minimum order £50.

Orders from £50 to £100 have a £10 delivery charge.

Orders over £100 get free delivery, and if you go over £150, the restaurant will chuck in a copy of the QCH cookbook.

Read more
Book online

OTHER DELIVERY SERVICES IN THE CAPITAL WORTH KNOWING ABOUT

Bao Fitzrovia
© Andy Parsons
Restaurants, Taiwanese

Bao

Soho

Watch out for Bao’s new home delivery service. Keep tabs on progress via @riceerror on Instagram or www.riceerror.com.

Read more
Bistrotheque
Restaurants, French

Bistrotheque

Bethnal Green

This treasured hipster hangout in Bethnal Green apparently has Greek drag sensation A Man to Pet bike-couriering its food around to home customers. See website for menus.

Friday-Sunday only.

Read more
Book online
Brat
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Brat

Shoreditch

In a clever move, this much-lauded Shoreditch spot has opened the Brat Farm, Grill & Wine Shop to support the restaurant’s staff and producers. A daily line-up of dishes will be on offer to go, as well as for delivery direct to doorsteps.

Orders should be placed via email at shop@bratrestaurant.com.

Read more
the cheese bar
Restaurants, Street food

The Cheese Bar

Camden Market

Manna for the chattering classes left high and dry by Covid-19. This street-food outfit is putting together self-isolation survival kits (cheese, wine and charcuterie), which it’s dispatching to destinations across London (check website for daily-changing locations).

Pre-orders only (order by 9pm for the next day).

Read more
Book online
Cora Pearl
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Cora Pearl (also Kitty Fisher’s)

Covent Garden

Both of these cult favourites are planning to launch a home delivery service, bringing a selection of menu highlights direct to your door – plus a signature cocktail to start and, of course, some addictive crispy chips.

Read more
Restaurants, Contemporary Global

Coal Rooms

Peckham

Do you miss going out for a proper Sunday lunch? Fear not, Coal Rooms can bring its meaty delights to your front door, just order online from the website. Delivery within a three-mile radius of the restaurant.

Read more
Restaurants, Indian

Dishoom

Kensington

This delightfully idiosyncratic mini chain of reinvented Irani cafés is now offering a cut-down version of its all-day menu via Deliveroo.

Read more
Restaurants

Ida

Queen’s Park

This Italian stalwart has announced that it is developing a simple, cooked-from-scratch delivery and collection menu featuring well-tried favourites, as well as larger orders that can be used to stock fridges and freezers for the weeks ahead. Customer requests appreciated, say the owners.

Read more
Kricket
Restaurants, Indian

Kricket

Brixton

Now offering delivery from both its White City and Brixton sites, with a bespoke menu of inventive modern Indian small plates to enjoy from the safety of your home.

Read more
Restaurants, Italian

Legare

Shad Thames

Panic buyers may have stripped supermarkets of their dried pasta, but lovers of the fresh stuff can still indulge. This spot near Tower Bridge is currently offering collection and takeaway (as long as you adhere to social distancing rules, of course), but a home-delivery service is imminent. You can order things like ribollita soup, salumi plasters and sarnies, but the bestsellers are sure to be the cook-at-home pasta boxes offering the likes of pappardelle with fennel sausage and spring greens ragù. A box with two salads, two pastas and a bottle of house wine costs £50.

Read more
Leroy
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Leroy

Shoreditch

If you’re in need of booze in these dark days, Leroy in Shoreditch is offering free deliveries on wine orders above £100 within a 1.5m radius.

Simply email hello@leroyshoreditch.com with the items you want and your address.

There are also plans for a food delivery service.

Read more
ozone.jpg
Restaurants, Cafés

Ozone Coffee

Shoreditch

Sign up for a coffee subscription and enjoy cups of your favourite joe delivered to your door – along with roasted beans for all those wannabe baristas.

Read more
Pastaio
Restaurants, Italian

Pastaio

Soho

Another godsend for fans of fresh pasta, Stevie Parle’s Pastaio is in the small-plates business, but has added five types of the good stuff to its home delivery offer (£5 for 500g). You can also buy semolina flour (£4.50 for 500g).

Other items via Deliveroo.

Read more
patty & bun
Restaurants, Burgers

Patty & Bun

Hackney

This grungy city-wide burger chain is offering 20 percent off all orders over £20 on Deliveroo.

Read more
Restaurants, Filipino

Romulo Café

West Kensington

Straight out of the Philippines but now trading in Kensington, Romulo offers an extensive menu, with free local delivery on orders above £50. If you’re worried about running out of bread, the restaurant will also toss in a dozen freshly baked pandesal free of charge with all orders more than £50.

Venue says Experience a journey of Filipino flavours through tasting plates!

Read more
Buy
Restaurants, Indian

Spice Box

Walthamstow

The owner of this enterprising Indian vegan spot was determined to keep the residents of E17 well-fed and originally ran the delivery service as a one-woman show. Luckily Deliveroo has now taken over and increased the coverage.

Read more
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Tredwells

Covent Garden

Marcus Wareing’s easygoing Covent Garden eatery has launched Tredwells at Home, offering meal kits, ready-to-bake pies, pre-grilled steaks and tempting desserts. It will also supply additional provisions in request. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.

Delivery available across Greater London up to 8kg: 0-1.5 miles £5.40; 1.5- 2.5 miles £6.90; 2.5-5 miles £11.90; other areas and weights available on request.

Venue says Our Consider(Eat) menu highlights how we use surplus food and potential food waste. Enjoy 3 courses and a Farmer's Friend cocktail for £29.

Read more
Buy

