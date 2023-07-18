London
Bandaloop, New York, 2020
Photograph: Rachael Lincoln and James Addison

A death-defying dance spectacular will take place on the front of St Paul’s Cathedral later this year

The free ‘Resurgam’ is the boldest show yet at the Greenwich + Docklands International Festival

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
In recent years the reliably spectacular Greenwich + Docklands International Festival has given us a recreation of the Northern Lights, rivers of multicoloured foam running through the streets of Greenwich and giant glowing swans in the London docks. 

At this stage it’s kind of difficult for it to genuinely top itself. But the 2023 edition is giving it a jolly good try with its just-announced new show, which is essentially a dance that will take place on the actual south side front of St Paul’s Cathedral. Dancers will deploy a mix of choreography and rock-climbing techniques to perform a work set to music, in an event that celebrates the 300th anniversary of the building’s architect Sir Christopher Wren (who had strong ties to the festival’s more traditional turf of Greenwich). 

Bandaloop, Kansas, 2001
Photo: Corey Rich

As you can see from the images, Bandaloop have done their thing in some pretty spectacular places, but never a historic building comparable to this one. It is pretty damn rare that you can get permission to do a dance on St Paul’s, and the odds are you’ll never see anything like it again.

As is usually the case with GDIF, the event is free and unticketed. All you have to do is turn up… and look up.

‘Resurgum’ will run on the south side of St Paul’s Cathedral, Aug 31-Sep 2, 6.15pm.

Find out more about Greenwich + Docklands International Festival 2023.

Plus: outdoor theatre in London in 2023.

