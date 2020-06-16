A drive-in theatre for stand-up comedy is coming to London

Drive-ins are arriving in London at Grand Prix speeds right now. There are three scheduled to open in July, all across multiple boroughs. As the entertainment industry finds new ways to adapt while sticking to social-distancing rules, the idea of what makes a drive-in theatre is changing too. The latest in the car-based entertainment world, The Drive-In Club, is covering all bases by promising a ‘multi screen, multi-genre’ experience in Brent Cross and Dagenham locations this summer. It’s not just about the movies anymore. At The Drive-In Club, you can park your car and watch a night of comedy shows, gigs, podcast recordings and movie Q&As from behind the safety of your windscreen.

The line-up looks like a ‘Live at the Apollo’ episode, with Jason Manford, Bill Bailey, Dom Joly, Reginald D Hunter and Shappi Khorsandi all confirmed acts. As with the many other drive-in set-ups, ticket holders will enjoy the show from inside their car, with the sound blasting through to their car radio, and will have the option to order food.

One thing that’s a little different about this experience is that it’s planning to cater for all ages by featuring a programme for children. If you’re a parent who is struggling to keep your kids entertained at home, you can spin them over to The Drive-In Club and hand over the reins to Basil Brush and Sooty, Sweep and Soo for the afternoon.

The Drive-In Club will launch in Brent Cross on Jul 3 and Dagenham on Jul 10. Tickets start at £40 per vehicle.

For the many, many Londoners who don’t have a car, a socially distanced outdoor cinema is coming to London soon. And it looks like actual cinemas aren’t far behind.

