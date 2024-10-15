First announced last year, Shoreditch’s new Museum of Shakespeare is proceeding right on time – it has been announced today the building has now been finished, and opening is scheduled for next year.

ICYMI, development on a new urban quarter now dubbed The Stage was briefly set back when the ruins of what are believed to have been William Shakespeare’s original, pre-Globe playhouse The Curtain were unearthed. Development on The Stage was reconfigured by the architect Perkins & Will to include the Museum, which is a collaboration with experiential stalwarts Bompass & Parr that will offer visitors an immersive ‘day in the life’ of Shakes in 1598. While this will presumably be relatively high tech, the foundations of the original theatre will be on permanent display under a glass stage that you will get to perform upon.

Photo: Timothy Soar

We’re a year or so away from the Museum of Shakespeare actually being ready to open its doors to the public and consequently the images released so far are quite light on ‘fun’ stuff, plus it’s important to remember that it’s going to be relatively small and also essentially part of an office development. Nonetheless, if you must keep bunging up new skyscrapers in Shoreditch, then absolutely do put a cool immersive museum in them.

Photo: Timothy Soar

The Museum of Shakespeare opens in 2025. For more background, click here.

