London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Museum of Shakespeare logo, 2023
Photo: Bompas & Parr

An immersive Shakespeare museum is opening in Shoreditch next year

The collaboration between Historic England and Bompas & Parr is built over the ruins of the 450-year-old Curtain Theatre

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

You probably only need to be a medium-level nerd to know that William Shakespeare’s stage career didn’t begin at the Globe, but rather in Shoreditch, at London’s first ever permanent theatre The Theatre (yes, that was actually its name) and then the nearby Curtain Theatre, which was rediscovered by archaeologists in 2012.

However, short of actually being an archeologist you won’t have actually seen The Curtain or indeed, any real evidence that Shakespeare was ever an east Londoner resident: while Bankside and Stratford-upon-Avon contain lavish living monuments to the Bard, Shoreditch has famously taken a different route, culturally speaking.

However, that’s going to change when a new immersive museum opens next year, and the remnants of the Curtain are opened to the public for the first time.

Curtain Theatre, 2023
Photo: Museum of London Archeology

The Museum of Shakespeare is a permanent attraction due to open in the spring of 2024, and it sounds pretty promising. Located three metres underground, the museum is a collaboration between the Museum of London Archeology, Historic England, and hip creative studio Bompas & Parr. Far from a dusty collection of artifacts, it’s designed to immerse you in the sights, sounds and smells of Shakespeare’s world in the year 1598: just before ‘Hamlet’ and just before the Globe opened, but with Shakespeare and his company the Lord Chamberlain’s men approaching the zenith of their Elizabethan glory – such immortal bangers as ‘Romeo & Juliet’ and ‘Henry V’ premiered at the Curtain around this time. 

Standing above the remains of the actual stage, an AI-powered projection will bring the theatre and its performances back to life for a family audience. 

The museum will form the centrepiece of The Stage, a new development based around the archeological site. Inevitably it’s mostly going to be turned into eye-wateringly expensive luxury flats, but we’re getting a cool museum out of it so let’s not complain.

The Museum of Shakespeare is due to open next spring. To sign up for more information, head to Bompas & Parr’s website

Shakespeare plays in London.

The best new London theatre shows to book for in 2023.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.