A five-storey Nordic and Japanese dining arcade is opening in London

Pantechnicon will have a mix of Japanese and Nordic food and drink, shopping and art

From samurai-approved sake to seasonal smörgåsbords, Pantechnicon is sure to satisfy fans of Japanese and Nordic cuisine and culture.

The new Japanese- and Nordic-themed shopping and dining destination on Motcomb Street in Belgravia is set to be London’s biggest new retail venture since lockdown. Opening on September 22, it will feature a café, restaurants, shops and a roof garden.

The ground floor features Café Kitsuné, which serves a range of Japanese-inspired breakfasts, lunches, salads and pastries to have with a coffee. Also on the ground floor is The Edit – where everything from handcrafted gifts to designer tech from over 150 Japanese and Nordic brands will be on sale.

The rest of the shopping will be done on the first floor. The Studio is a large open space that will welcome shopping and dining pop-ups and host workshops with artists, creators and designers. Japanese restaurant Sachi is also currently being hosted on the first floor before it moves into its permanent space on the lower ground floor in Spring 2021.

In keeping with the Japanese half of the theme, bar and boutique bottle shop Sakaya has a wide selection of spirits and wines including whiskey, umeshu and sake selected by Sake Samurai, Natsuki Kikuya. The bar will also host tasting events of rare bottles and blends.

The Nordic half of the dining experience begins on the second floor, where the restaurant Eldr’s menu showcases traditional Nordic cooking. Techniques of pickling, foraging and cooking with fire will be combined with British ingredients to create a unique menu.

To top it all off, the third floor is an all-seasons roof garden designed by Finnish horticulturalist and garden designer Taina Suonio, where visitors can get food and drink. There will also be a seasonal Nordic cocktail menu designed by award-winning Nordic mixologists.

Be sure to visit Pantechnicon if you’re in need of any Japanese jewellery or Nordic nibbles!

Pantechnicon opens on Sep 22 at 19 Motcomb St, SW1X 8LB. Find out more on its website.

