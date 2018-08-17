A floating market is opening in Paddington this month

You can buy your fruit ‘n’ veg straight from a barge at London’s new waterside market.

The Floating Market, eh? Will I get seasick?

It’s pretty unlikely, tbh. This water-based shopping event takes place on barges lining Paddington Central’s Grand Union Canal from Wednesday August 29 to Sunday September 2. Barge owners will open their doors to a range of local vendors flogging everything from rye bread to sunflowers. There’ll also be live music on market days to liven up your walk down the towpath.

What kind of stuff can I buy?

Oh, all sorts. You’ll be able to pick up bread, cheese, charcuterie, cakes, olives, juices, local honey, chilli oils and organic fruit and veg. If you’re in the market for gifts, you can buy soaps, handprinted scarves and handmade birch tree products from Exmoor. Little Venice’s Clifton Nurseries will be setting up a flower stall. So, you’ll definitely want to bring a couple of tote bags to ferry everything home.

What if I feel peckish?

Then grab a bite from a street food stall on the towpath or enjoy a sit-down meal on the restaurant barge. And if browsing all those barges makes you feel bougie, treat yourself to a glass of fizz from the pop-up English sparkling wine stall.

Anything else I should know?

The Floating Market will probably get super-busy, especially over the weekend, but that’s no excuse to lose your manners. Remember, a ‘barge’ is a canal boat – not a way to beat the queues. Grand Union Canal. Tube: Paddington. Aug 29-Sep 2. Free.

Prefer to shop inland? See if these London markets take your fancy

