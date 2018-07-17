A free outdoor urban spa with ‘waterfalls of pink mist’ is coming to London

Londoners in need of a pick-me-up after all those park cans in the sunshine are in luck. That is if you’re the kind of person who likes to balance your boozing with scented pebble meditation and pink mist waterfalls... Stay with us.

The Wellbeing Playground is coming to Eccleston Yards via the brains of immersive mavericks Bompas & Parr, who claim ‘a 30-minute visit will make guests feel as though they’ve just returned from a week-long holiday’. Sounds like a bold claim but everything on offer is apparently the result of a year’s research into what makes us relaxed. So, what’s in store?

The centrepiece invites guests to bathe in a fountain of mist. Unlike other Bompas & Parr concoctions, the mist isn’t alcoholic or edible but it is full of ‘natural, energising minerals and extracts of raspberry leaf, aloe vera, chamomile and citrus’. If that doesn’t calm your nerves, grab a designer water from the Aqua Bar and bask in the glow of an artificial sunset created with infrared light. This will be paired with screens showing sunsets from around the world, the combined effect should hopefully produce those happy endorphins and not holiday-induced Fomo.

And hey, even if the scented pebbles in the meditation zone don’t relieve the day’s stresses, at least you’ll leave smelling good.

The Wellbeing Playground takes place at Eccleston Yards from Sep 7-15. Entry is free.

