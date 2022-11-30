It may be just a few seconds walk from that noted oasis of calm, Piccadilly Circus, but once you’ve dodged the crowds to retreat inside Akasha’s heavy wooden doors, you really wouldn’t know it. Everything about Akasha is really rather magnificent, from the wood-panelled reception to the clean lines of the changing rooms. After navigating the labyrinth of cool marble walkways, you soon reach the centrepiece – a gorgeously lit pool.
Facilities: 18-metre pool, sauna, Hammam, jacuzzi, gym.
Cost: £185 (Mon-Thu) for a 60-minute treatment and access to the spa and gym for 90 minutes (£95 for day pass only).