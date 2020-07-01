A giant beer garden is opening in Walthamstow

Can’t wait to have a freshly poured pint with your mates with street food and actual toilets to hand? The folk behind east London craft brewery Truman’s have heard our call and are now bringing what they’re calling ‘the biggest socially distanced pub and garden’ to London.

The brewery is transforming a 35,000-square-foot venue in Walthamstow into Truman’s Social Club. Opening on Saturday July 4, it will feature a brewery, taproom and giant beer garden. There’ll also be street food from a rotating line-up of traders, including hot dogs from Walthamstow Dogs.

Truman’s has promised it will be a ‘safe space to hang out in’ and has specifically designed it to follow social-distancing guidelines. This means that, as with every other pub in London, you’ll have to pre-book to get a seat. Bookings are open for groups of up to six people and you’ll be asked to make a £5 reservation deposit per person, which you can redeem at the bar. There will be hand-sanitising stations on entry and exit and table service via smartphone orders.

And that’s not all. Truman’s is looking to the post-lockdown future and has grand plans to turn a huge indoor space at the site into a brewery, café, bar, shop, street-food market and events space hosting cinema screenings once things start to return to normal. For now, we’re just pleased with the prospect of boozing without having to wild wee.

Find Truman’s Social Club at 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL. The venue is open from noon-10pm, Thu-Sun. Pre-book a space here.

