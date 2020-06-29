Alexandra Palace is opening a massive beer garden for the summer

Actual pints in an actual beer garden and a sweet view of the city? That’s what’s on offer at Alexandra Palace’s newly repurposed outdoor boozing area. The Terrace is 1,500 square metres and south facing, a conveniently roomy spot with panoramic views of the capital’s skyline.

In this brave new world, things will be a little different from the old days when you could just rock up for a pint any time you like. As with pubs all over the city, you’ll need to pre-book a slot and there will be a time limit of one and a half to two and a half hours.

There’s a £5 charge for a table and you can book for a maximum of six people and a minimum of two (sorry, solo drinkers!). The venue will be operating table service and all payments will be done through an app, making queuing at the bar a thing of the past.

There will even be street food (remember that?) on offer, with five stalls including Steak It Easy, Last Night a Vegan Saved My Life and Wood Fired Pizzas.

Bookings open tomorrow (Tuesday June 30) and the beer garden will be in action from this Saturday (July 4). It’ll be open on Fridays from noon to 10pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 10pm.

Yes, there will be hand sanitiser everywhere, yes, there’s a time limit and yes, you have to pre-book. But on the upside... pints! G&Ts! Wine! Frankly, your weekend plans just got way more exciting.

Book a spot here from Jun 30.

