A giant ‘fountain of rosé’ is coming to the South Bank

As tall as a London bus and as pink as passengers on a summer Central line service, a giant rosé fountain is springing up on the South Bank this August. The hot-pink installation is part of a Spanish-themed pop-up party along the popular Thameside stretch.

For one day only – Thursday August 15 – the colourful water fountain will be springing to life in celebration of a new rosé in the Campo Viejo wine range. Okay, so the fountain is technically spraying a pink-coloured water, but the free event includes two glasses of the Rioja rosé for each ticket holder to swig fountain-side.

Spanish street food and tapas will also be in supply from Jimmy Garcia, and there will be a Spanish music soundtrack to back what will inevitably become an Instagram snapathon (#roséallday).

To get in on the action, book a one-hour slot here – and maybe don’t wear those white trousers of yours.

