An ultra-convivial, warehouse wine bar in Shoreditch. Oranj began life as a wine delivery service during lockdown and is well aware that most people don’t know too much about wine, let alone the natural stuff. Its approach, then, is fitting: it’s more pubby than cliquey, with a bottle list for the pros and a short glass list for everyone else (four kinds of orange wine, three white, three red and some bubbles for good measure). You will never feel foolish for not knowing the difference between a gewurztraminer and a grechetto here. Its food pop-ups are also seriously impressive.
Forget starchy and old-fashioned. London’s best wine bars are bringing the humble grape to cool crowds of discerning drinkers. Find cosy, bistro-style settings, sophisticated bars that are great for date night, or hip Hackney hangouts where wine is the drink du jour. Discover everything from natural wines to grapes from far-flung vineyards, plus service from knowledgeable, approachable staff. One thing is for certain, you’ll find more than a bargain bin Sauv Blanc at these great little grape-peddlers.
Recommended: These are London's best bars.