A giant suffragette flag was created in London yesterday

London’s streets were awash with violet, white and green yesterday afternoon as women gathered to celebrate the centenary of some women gaining the right to vote.

It’s estimated that around 30,000 people joined the procession in the capital which made its way to Parliament Square, while thousands more marched in Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh to mark 100 years of female suffrage.

Those on the ground yesterday would have seen a plethora of handmade banners and placards emblazoned with suffragette slogans and messages calling for equality, many of which were commissions created by 100 organisations across the UK including Historic England, Girlguiding, Muslim Women’s Network, Scottish Refugee Council and Women in Prison in collaboration with female artists.

Anyone who happened to be sky high would have benefited from even better views of the procession as, spied from above, it created a flag in the suffragette palette thanks to each marcher wearing a coloured wrap.

The procession was produced by Artichoke and commissioned by 14-18 NOW, the UK’s arts programme for the WWI centenary. Take a look at the feelgood snaps of the London march below.

© Sheila Burnett

© Amelia Allen

© Amelia Allen

© Amelia Allen

