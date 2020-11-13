The stretch of King’s Cross from Granary Square to Coal Drops Yard is a curious part of London. It’s home to some quite open and accessible public spaces, as well as a lot of high-end artisanal shops where you’re terrified you might break something. When Christmas rolls around, the area tends to use the holiday as a showcase for its resident designer businesses, as well as local architecture studios, which means its Christmas tree is more likely to be a wacky multicoloured cone installation than a traditional Norwegian spruce.

This year, King’s Cross will have not one but three elaborate trees. The upmarket Coal Drops Yard shop Botanical Boys has designed The Terrarium Tree, a 28-foot structure made up of 70 little terrariums that will be lit up at night. Each glass orb will house its own micro-garden that will be reflected in the tree’s 168 mirrored baubles. The plan is that the core structure of the tree will be reusable in future and each terrarium will be re-homed in 2021.

Granary Square will be getting an interactive structural installation called the Electric Nemeton Tree that’s inspired by ancient Celtic gathering places. And over in Battle Bridge Place, you’ll find the People’s Tree, a sensory light design that responds to the movements of passers-by.

King’s Cross will be lit up for what it’s calling the ‘traditionally untraditional’ Christmas season from today (Thursday November 12) but the three ‘designer’ trees won’t be officially switched on until November 23.

If you’ve had enough of ‘unconventional’ for 2020, try Covent Garden, where you’ll find 1,500 tonnes’ worth of traditionalism courtesy of the 60-foot Christmas tree.

