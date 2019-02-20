A gin bar has sprung up in London and it looks blooming gorgeous

As if the unseasonably warm February weather hadn’t already put a spring in your step, here comes a drop-dead gorgeous gin bar to usher in the new season. The Enchanted Garden has popped up inside the South Place Hotel, a bar in full bloom thanks to a flower-covered ceiling and a living wall inspired by the same botanicals you’d find in your gin.

The Enchanted Garden is a collaboration between the hotel and Martin Miller’s Gin, and as such you’ll find a juniper-heavy list of cocktails on offer. The Basil Martini includes gin, limoncello, basil, lemon and an exotic-sounding absinthe mist, while the Ever Green is a long, citrusy gin drink infused with rosemary and cardamom. Cocktails cost either £10.50 or £12.50, and best of all, visitors can pick a garnish from that living wall to make their glass even more gorgeous.

A handful of special events will be held in this beauty of a bar, which is remaining in bloom until the end of April. So if the weather should turn, this garden’s got your back for spring.

The Enchanted Garden is popping up until the end of April on the first floor of the South Place Hotel, 3 South Place, EC2M 2AF.

