A Greek bar serving ‘Baklava Wine’ is popping up in London

Finally: a gluggable version of the super-sweet Middle Eastern treat. Fortified Baklava Wine is a cocktail by Athens bar The Clumsies that somehow tastes like both sweet wine and baklava without containing either. And Londoners have the chance to try it this week, as the Greek bar pops up in Soho.

Taking over 100 Wardour Street from tonight (Monday June 3) until Friday June 7, The Clumsies – ranked the 7th best bar in the world by The World’s 50 Best Bar awards – will be serving a range of its signature cocktails to a London crowd.

So there’s Fortified Baklava Wine, a cocktail with honey flavour from mead, fruitiness from aged rum, and nutty and pastry deliciousness from beurre noisette (nope, there’s nothing clumsy about it). Or sip on other cocktails inspired by traditional Greek ingredients – including an intriguing tipple made using green olives. And not an ouzo in sight.

The Clumsies is popping up at 100 Wardour Street (W1F 0TN) until Friday June 7, open 4pm-late each day. Both walk-ins and reservations are accepted. Cocktails cost £12 each.

