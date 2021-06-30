A Harry Potter photo exhibition is coming to Covent Garden

London Film Museum is going potty for Potter this July, with a new exhibition of hundreds of behind-the-scenes pics from the making of the Harry Potter movies, courtesy of Warner Bros. There'll also be bewitching snaps from the making of Fantastic Beasts, and backstage glimpses from hit West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

'Yeah, yeah, but it isn't it just a load of old photos?' I hear you cry, 'I want to soar on a broomstick over London's storm-swept skies!' Well, you're in luck. The exhibition also has a number of cannily engineered green screen photo opportunities that lets you dress up in wizarding garb and do just that, before purchasing the resulting snaps to use as next year's Christmas card/as your Tindr profile pic/your new bedroom wallpaper (delete as appropriate).

After all that photo fun, you'll be ready to gulp down a bottle of the wizards' bevvy of choice at a pop-up medieval-style Butterbeer bar, which invites you to sit inside giant barrels and enjoy a (strictly non-alcoholic) drink. The draught Butterbeer on offer at Harry Potter haven Warner Bros Studio Tour has a notoriously saccharine flavour, so it'll be intriguing to see whether this new bottled edition will be equally tooth-aching, or if it'll it take inspiration from London's many fine peddlers of bottled craft beer. Either way, you'll be able to buy bottles for your friends or enemies at the exhibition's well-stocked gift shop of wizarding delights.



The Harry Potter Photo Exhibition opens on July 12, and tickets are £20 (£14 for children).

