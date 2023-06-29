London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Close up of Harry Styles
Alamy Images

A Harry Styles waxwork is coming to Madame Tussauds

Get up close and personal with yer man Hazza

Written by
Molly Dubens
Advertising

In June, Harry Styles graced London’s shores with his Love On Tour Wembley shows. Well if you were unable to see him due to the sheer impossibility of nabbing tickets do not worry, here's your chance. 

Sort of … he’s coming to Madame Tussauds! Super fans will know that Hazza has already appeared in the iconic wax museum but this was back in the One Direction days, before his solo career took off, and since the sculpture has been sadly retired to back office. Shame. 

Thousands of fake celebs have appeared in the gallery, but the last really big unveiling was arguably Lady Gaga, 12 years ago. So this is very exciting to both pop fans and wax enthusiasts everywhere. Seven other Harrys have been dispatched to other Tussauds venues across the world, and of course one in the founding London location.

The great reveal will be July 17. The question is: can the great Madam Tussauds create a wax feather boa.

Everything you need to know about London July train strikes

Here are the best LGBTQ+ club nights in London 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.