A Harry Styles waxwork is coming to Madame Tussauds

In June, Harry Styles graced London’s shores with his Love On Tour Wembley shows. Well if you were unable to see him due to the sheer impossibility of nabbing tickets do not worry, here's your chance.

Sort of … he’s coming to Madame Tussauds! Super fans will know that Hazza has already appeared in the iconic wax museum but this was back in the One Direction days, before his solo career took off, and since the sculpture has been sadly retired to back office. Shame.

Thousands of fake celebs have appeared in the gallery, but the last really big unveiling was arguably Lady Gaga, 12 years ago. So this is very exciting to both pop fans and wax enthusiasts everywhere. Seven other Harrys have been dispatched to other Tussauds venues across the world, and of course one in the founding London location.

The great reveal will be July 17. The question is: can the great Madam Tussauds create a wax feather boa.

