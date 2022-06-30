Brace yourself for that nice weather we’ve all been waiting for

Londoners will finally get a taste of properly nice weather after a fairly long period of wind, unpredictable showers and underwhelming sunshine. Summer officially starts in the UK on Friday, so it’s already quite late to show its face. But there are finally rumours of a real heatwave starting on Saturday, when it will be 21 degrees. That doesn’t sound much like a heatwave but don’t worry, there are highs of 26 degrees expected the following Saturday.

Leon Brown of US-based forecaster The Weather Company said: ‘More heatwaves imported from the continent to the UK are forecast this summer, each reaching at least 28C - and likely higher - and each lasting several days.’

Daniel Rudman is a Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster. He has confirmed that the warm weather is likely to persist ‘throughout the next month’, with London and regions in the south of England set to bask in the lion’s share of the sunshine. Exciting!

‘We anticipate a good deal of warmer and mostly dry weather throughout July, especially across the south – although it may also bring cloud and rain into the northwest at times. We are likely to see above-average and very warm temperatures.’

But when can we look forward to this rumoured nice weather? Well, The Met Office says temperatures will pick-up from Monday 4 July. And the BBC has said that parts of London are forecast to pass the 25C mark on Thursday 7 July. We'll just have to wait and see!

So round up a group of your best mates and make your plans, the parks of London, beer gardens and swimming lidos are all calling your name.

