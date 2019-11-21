A hot cocktail festival is coming to London to seriously warm up your December

Mulling (yes!) over your advent party plans? Then allow us to introduce you to Hotboozapalooza. The name of Time Out’s very own cosy winter event, let’s face it, a bit of a mouthful, but luckily so are the delicious warmed-up drinks on offer.

The one-night hot cocktail fest – this year held at sparkly outdoor drinking terrace Vinegar Yard in London Bridge on Thursday December 5 in partnership with O2 Priority – has been created to show you that there’s so much more to the winter months than grim measures of ropey tannic mulled wine. So work your way through these four fabulous hot cocktails instead.

Photograph: Delightful Media

Ziggy Hot Figgy

An indulgent fig-flavoured toddy from Monkey Shoulder whisky.

Photograph: Delightful Media

Arctic Screwdriver

A clementine-packed, cockle-rocking Arctic Screwdriver from Reyka vodka.

Photograph: Delightful Media

Corinthian Punch

A warmed-up gin punch full of cloves and spices from Hendrick’s Gin.

Photograph: Delightful Media

Caribbean Coffee

A boozy cream-topped take on your morning coffee courtesy of Tullamore D.E.W. whiskey.

Enjoy them with a DJ soundtrack of disco tunes just as swelteringly hot. There’s nothing to mull over at all, really. This night will be one seriously hot ticket.

Hotboozapalooza is at Vinegar Yard, 72-82 St Thomas St, SE1 3QU. Thu Dec 5, 5.30pm-11pm. £20 (includes entry and four hot cocktails). www.timeout.com/hotbooza