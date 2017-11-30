A hot-tail bar (a bar for hot cocktails, duh!) has opened on the roof of Selfridges

Here’s some news, hot off the press. The rooftop of Selfridges on Oxford Street – which is currently hosting a wintry pop-up restaurant with an Italian theme – has added a ‘hot-tail’ bar to the mix. Yes, that means hot cocktails! If that wasn’t sweet enough music to your chilly ears, how about the fact that Ryan Chetiyawardana (aka Mr Lyan, founder of five-star big-hitters Super Lyan, Cub and Dandelyan) is behind the drinks.

The warm boozy concoctions being served at Hot-Tail rooftop bar use Italian ingredients and festive flavours to mirror the menu of rooftop restaurant Il Tetto. On the menu is the Piedmont Cocoa, a hot chocolate drink spiked with pear-flavoured vodka and long and urfa pepper, served with a wedge of panettone on the side primed for dipping.

Other hot-tails at the bar include a hot wintry punch made from Italian dessert wine and a coffee cocktail made using cold brew mixed with moscato. Hot stuff, indeed.

Hot-Tail Bar is at Il Tetto on the roof of Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, W1A 1AB, until January. It’s open Wed-Sat 11am-11pm & Sun noon-6pm.

Discover more hot cocktails at Time Out’s festival Hotboozapalooza.

Get more great drinks tips delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.