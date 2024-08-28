Subscribe
A house has gone up for sale from the Notting Hill street in 'Love Actually'

With this house, you’ll be able to act out the ‘tell them it’s carol singers’ scene yourself

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Contributing writer
To me you are perfect scene in Love Actually
Photograph: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo
It’s no secret that ‘Love Actually’ hasn’t aged particularly well. With continuous fat jokes about Martine McCutcheon’s character Natalie (she was a size 12 at the time, the average UK dress size), an 18-year-old Keira Knightly marrying the 26-year-old Chiwetel Ejiofor, and that creepy scene with the giant cue cards, the film leaves a lot to be desired when we hold it up to 2024’s standards. 

But does any of that matter? Datedness aside, the Richard Curtis flick is still a banger. And now a house is up for sale on the very street where Mark (Andrew Lincoln) confessed his love for Juliet (Keira Knightly) via oversized cue cards. 

Now on the market is a £3.25 million three-bedroom Notting Hill pad, which is on the street that features in the movie. For their buck, one deep-pocketed buyer will get the house at 18 St Lukes Mews, which inside has a modern, open-plan living area, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a roof terrace. 

Here’s a sneak peak inside the property. 

A mews house painted black
Photograph: Zoopla / Foxtons
Copper bathtub
Photograph: Zoopla / Foxtons
Open plan living area
Photograph: Zoopla / Foxtons
St Lukes Mews in Notting Hill
Photograph: Zoopla / Foxtons

