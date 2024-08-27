Earlier this year it was announced that London would be getting a memorial garden to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II. Now, planning permission for Lizzie’s memorial garden in Regent’s Park has just been approved – and further designs have been revealed.

Plans for Queen Liz’s garden include over two acres of trees, plants, flowers, paths and more. It’ll have a big pond, pergola, meadow and lookout tower with panoramic views, while the species of plant will be chosen to include those that were significant in the late Queen’s life and reign. A straight path down the middle of the garden will apparently represent ‘the late Queen’s unwavering loyalty and service’.

The first images of what the garden will look like have just come in. Check them out here.

Image: HTA Design

Image: HTA Design

Image: HTA Design

Katharina Erne, associate senior landscape architect at HTA Design said: ‘The design transforms a brownfield site into a stunning, biodiverse and climate resilient garden for the public to enjoy for many years to come.’

Public engagement sessions, which were held in January 2024, found locals’ response to the gardens to be was ‘overwhelmingly positive’, with strong enthusiasm for the sustainable design.

The garden will sit on the site of a plant nursery that was once used to grow shrubs and plants for the Royal Parks but was decommissioned in 2018. It’ll be behind the Espresso Bar on the Broad Walk, on the eastern side of the park.

So, when could all this become reality? Well, the disused nursery’s greenhouses will need to be demolished before any work can begin on the garden. Construction has already begun, with the park intended to be complete by 2026 – which would’ve been the year of the late Queen’s 100th birthday.

