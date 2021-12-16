London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
St Lukes mews
Photograph: Shutterstock

A house that starred in ‘Love Actually’ is actually for sale

It could be yours for a mere £3.25 million

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

If you’re a ‘Love Actually’ fan, you’ll have fond memories of the scene in which Keira Knightley’s character steps outside her hot pink house to see Andrew Lincoln’s character’s big romantic gesture: a declaration of love, told in a series of handwritten placards. If you’re a ‘Love Actually’ hater, that same scene probably haunts your nightmares, especially after Boris Johnson ripped it off for a ‘Get Brexit Done’ video in 2019. But either way, you'll be intrigued to know that the house opposite, sitting right in the middle of a street that’s become a key part of London’s cinematic heritage, is currently on the market. 

It’s an undeniably picturesque sort of place, located on cobbled street St Luke’s Mews in Notting Hill, just round the corner from hectic Portobello Road. It’s got two bedrooms and 1,493 square footage of space to play with: perfect for any movie re-enactments you might have planned. But there is a catch. In fact, two catches. One is that it’s going for a whopping £3.25 million, which is slightly outside of most Londoners’ budgets. And another is that it’s a bit of a tourist hotspot, so much so that the local council has begged people to stop turning up in droves and posing for selfies on the mews. Still, if you’ve got a taste for period architecture, a few mill to spare and a love of the limelight, you’ve found your new dream home. Invite us round for housewarming drinks, pretty please?

Hyde Park is getting a rewilding makeover.

The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree is the second most popular in the world.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.