A house that starred in ‘Love Actually’ is actually for sale

If you’re a ‘Love Actually’ fan, you’ll have fond memories of the scene in which Keira Knightley’s character steps outside her hot pink house to see Andrew Lincoln’s character’s big romantic gesture: a declaration of love, told in a series of handwritten placards. If you’re a ‘Love Actually’ hater, that same scene probably haunts your nightmares, especially after Boris Johnson ripped it off for a ‘Get Brexit Done’ video in 2019. But either way, you'll be intrigued to know that the house opposite, sitting right in the middle of a street that’s become a key part of London’s cinematic heritage, is currently on the market.

It’s an undeniably picturesque sort of place, located on cobbled street St Luke’s Mews in Notting Hill, just round the corner from hectic Portobello Road. It’s got two bedrooms and 1,493 square footage of space to play with: perfect for any movie re-enactments you might have planned. But there is a catch. In fact, two catches. One is that it’s going for a whopping £3.25 million, which is slightly outside of most Londoners’ budgets. And another is that it’s a bit of a tourist hotspot, so much so that the local council has begged people to stop turning up in droves and posing for selfies on the mews. Still, if you’ve got a taste for period architecture, a few mill to spare and a love of the limelight, you’ve found your new dream home. Invite us round for housewarming drinks, pretty please?

