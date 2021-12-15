London
trafalgar square christmas tree
Photograph: Sven Hansche/Shutterstock.com

The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree is the second most popular in the world

Things are on the up for the much-mocked fir

As a wise man called Ronan Keating once said: ‘Life is a rollercoaster’. And, as we all know, you’ve just gotta ride it. Those words have never been truer than when it comes to the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree, which has been on a bumpy journey this year.

It’s just been ranked the second most popular Christmas tree in the world, according to a study by diys.com. Those who have been following the journey of the Trafalgar Square tree may be surprised to hear this, given it has been the subject of much mockery

The tree is #gifted to the capital every year from the people of Norway as a way to say thank you to Britain for support during WWII. It’s a tradition that dates back to 1947, but this year, Londoners couldn’t help but notice that the tree was looking a little… ropy. 

But in this inspirational story of triumph in the face of adversity, the plucky Norwegian fir has come out on top. Well, almost. The list’s number one spot went to New York City’s Rockefeller Centre tree. But as the saying goes: first the worst, second the best, etc etc.

The list was based on global volume of Google searches for different Christmas trees around the world. And everyone knows, googling something means it’s popular. Can’t argue with that. Nothing dubious about that data at all.

Either way, we’re choosing to take this as proof that, even if you’ve had a shit year, things can get better. Right?!

