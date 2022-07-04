A huge cloud of artificial fireflies will float over Greenwich this summer

The 2022 edition of London’s biggest street theatre fest the Greenwich + Docklands International Festival already boasts one jaw-dropping spectacular in its line-up in the form of ‘Island of Foam’ (Sep 3-4), which will see torrents of multicoloured foam flood the streets of Greenwich.

And now there’s a rival for spectacle of the festival with the newly announced opening show. ‘Spark’, by Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde, will see thousands of artificial sparks float over Greenwich on the nights of August 26 and August 27, in a work designed to re-imagine the idea of fireworks by taking inspiration from fireflies. Exactly how it works we’re not actually sure, but the sparks are supposed to float ‘organically’ through the skies, and are fully biodegradable and this far better for the environment than fireworks. What are the sparks actually made of? How do they float? What makes them light up? We do not know the answers, but they clearly look very cool, and like everything else in GDIF you can watch them for free.

A whole host of other new stuff has also been announced for the festival, ranging from the return of old favourites the Greenwich Fair (Aug 27) and Dancing City (Sep 10-11), to ‘Follow Me’ (Aug 28-29), an interactive parkour journey through the Moorings Estate in Thamesmead, and ‘There Should Be Unicorns’ (Sep 2), top theatre company Middle Child’s outdoor hip-hop musical.

Greenwich + Docklands International Festival run Aug 26-Sep 11. See the full line-up here.

A tsunami of multicoloured foam will engulf the streets of Greenwich this summer.

