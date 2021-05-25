Four Quarters is London's best-known mini-chain of retro arcade bars. It specialises in craft beer, pizza and Tekken, basically. All objectively good things.

Up to this point they've had two very popular venues, one by the canal in Hackney Wick and one in Peckham. Both are great but both are about to be blown (in the nicest possible way) out of the Wave Race 64-style water by the forthcoming flagship venue in Elephant Park (that's Southwark btw).

Opening its doors in August the huge new arcade bar will boast over 30 arcade machines, eight vintage console booths, two large screen projection gaming areas, more than 16 craft beers on draught, loads of cocktails and a perfectly greasy fast food menu. What's more the building itself will allegedly be 'turned into a kind of arcade machine with video game screens built into its walls that can be played from booths outside'. I'm finding it hard to visualise that, but playing Virtua Tennis on a huge wall certainly sounds exciting.

Photo: Four Quarters Seating at the Hackney site

'We are really excited to bring Four Quarters to Elephant Park and can’t wait to see customers enjoying a drink while saving the world playing Time Crisis 2,' said co-founder Marc Jones. 'It’s been a long-time planning and we are counting down the days to opening!'

Four Quarters Elephant Park (20 Ash Avenue, Southwark, SE17 1GQ) will open in August. Sign up for more updates here

