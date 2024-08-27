A huge sculpture of a cowrie shell is coming to London

A huge sculpture of a gleaming cowrie shell has been announced as the winner of a competition to commission a new Memorial to Victims of Transatlantic Slavery. The artist behind the work is Khaleb Brooks, and the sculpture will be unveiled in West India Quay in 2026.

The sculpture, titled ‘The Wake’, was chosen from a shortlist of six works, and is intended as a place for people to come together and remember the impact of the slave trade.

In an Instagram post, Brooks wrote: ‘“The Wake” is a site of activation offering communities in London an opportunity to gather, listen, grieve and remember the victims of the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade. At nearly seven metres high, this bronze sculptural installation sits at the juncture between ancestral meditative work and griefwork. In considering what it means to create architectures of care, it became quickly apparent that a design that can be entered and experienced immersively was required.

‘Inspired by the shape of a cowrie shell, “The Wake” represents the perseverance, prosperity and beauty rooted in African and African diasporic heritage. Simultaneously it represents the cowrie as a site of commerce, used historically to purchase and enslave black people.’

Visitors will be able to enter the sculpture from two sides, meeting in the middle as a way to fight against injustice. As Brooks says: ‘Violence does not just happen to black people or any oppressed peoples of the world, it is assigned from birth, intentionally and structurally and there must be active creative resistance to counteract it.’



‘The Wake’ by Khaleb Brooks will be unveiled in 2026. Find more details here.

